Mayday sounds as labour unions crumble

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
Those who invest South Africa’s pension savings are reading the tea leaves very differently to our politicians, who’ve shown little inclination to make reality their friend
The trimming of his enormously generous remuneration package has been due to a fall in the share price, not some miraculous restraint by the remuneration committee
The state-owned entity has guzzled R8.4bn in taxpayer bailouts in the past five years, and there’s only a 68% chance that a parcel you post will even arrive where it’s meant to. Is the liquidation of ...
The northernmost province of South Africa is best known — among both locals and international visitors — as the home of the Kruger National Park. But it has much more to offer
Reflections on labour in South Africa are chiefly nostalgic. They offer poignant slogans, but few real solutions to the deep crisis facing the trade union movement — a crisis threatening its existence.
Workers’ Day celebrations this week offered just such a reminder. Union leaders’ addresses were littered with references to the powerful labour movement that emerged under the brutal conditions of colonialism and apartheid. But 50 years after the historic 1973 Durban strikes, the tradition of the great congress movement has vanished.
Labour is in flux. For a start, Covid has forever altered the world of work. Then there’s grinding unemployment and the rise of new technology, factionalism and greed. South Africa has a young workforce with little sentimental attachment to the past, a limping economy and a changing political landscape.
Taken together, these are having a profound effect on the country’s labour space.
The labour sector has shifted fundamentally: union density has fallen to a record low of 23%, from a high of 40% in the early 2000s. That means just 23% of workers in South Africa are unionised. While industrial and private sector union participation has decreased sharply, the number of unions on bargaining councils has increased amid organisational fragmentation. And public sector unions are now the largest and most stable in the country.
Back in 2015, the ANC’s then secretary-general Gwede Mantashe — himself a former unionist — warned Cosatu against becoming a “yellow federation”. His concern was that if the organisation became dominated by public sector unions, the militance and independence that gave it clout would be eroded.
Seven years on, that’s just what has happened.
Speaking to the FM, labour registrar and advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe says if unions cannot get their act together, adapt, modernise and break free from factionalism and intense internal struggles over positions and resources, they risk irrelevance.
It is a sentiment echoed by union leaders themselves. In a yet to be published paper on the union movement, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi describes the labour space as “toxic”.
“The relentless competition for resources and power, coupled with the weight of the challenges we face, has redirected the anger we once shared against a common enemy into internecine warfare within unions, pitting comrade against comrade,” he writes.
“The internal lives of many unions are battlegrounds, marked by court cases, accusations of missing millions, accusations of foul play, forms of gangsterism and what at times appears to be an intense factional hatred that overshadows a hatred of capitalist exploitation itself.”
The labour space is so poisoned that union bosses now “travel with protectors,” Vavi says.
Saftu itself is engaged in a heated battle with its largest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa). It’s a fight that may be the federation’s undoing. Numsa — the largest union in the country, with representation across sectors — is moving to remove Vavi, which could split the federation.
The federation is itself a splinter group from Cosatu, established after Vavi and Numsa’s expulsion in 2015.
According to Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim, that rift struck a blow to the unity of workers. At issue was Numsa’s decision to no longer campaign for the ANC in elections. Though unions had historically provided muscle in ANC election campaigns, their role dwindled significantly as Cosatu unions turned inward and became embroiled in ANC factional fights.
Meanwhile, Cosatu is in the midst of its own damaging battle. With national elections again a point of contention, it’s considered by some to be in a second iteration of the Numsa fight. Its two largest public sector unions, the National Education, Health & Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), are wrangling over whether the federation should support the SACP in the 2024 national election.
Once again, politics has Cosatu split down the middle, with Sadtu taking the federation to court over what it describes as a failure to adhere to procedure in taking a decision to back the SACP — and which it blames on pressure from Nehawu.
Cosatu, however, is doing its utmost to resolve the matter internally and has, for the first time in its history, appointed a high-level panel to smooth over internal factional battles. The federation will not “outsource its role to a court”, says spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.
Still, the battle will have ripple effects: it’s already spilling over into negotiations in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council.
What the internal battle has also thrown into sharp relief are the deep divisions over Cosatu’s continued role in the tripartite alliance. Cosatu and the SACP have been agitating for a “reconfigured” alliance where they hold more sway in decision-making, but ANC chair Mantashe has cynically called this an attempt to form a new political party and “liquidate the ANC”.
Amid factional battles and organisational headwinds, unions are risking irrelevance. Just 23% of workers in South Africa are unionised, down from a high of 40% in the early 2000s
While the Sadtu-Nehawu tussle is the headline fight, there are battles raging elsewhere: the South African Transport & Allied Workers Union (Satawu) remains factionalised and divided. It is struggling to pay subscriptions and is quickly losing its clout in the transport space.
Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) deputy general secretary Ashley Benjamin tells the FM that Untu — a Fedusa-affiliated transport union — has replaced Satawu as the majority union in key state-owned entities such as rail agency Prasa and Transnet.
There is a similar game at play in the municipal space: the Cosatu-aligned South African Municipal Workers’ Union is still recognised as the majority union in the local government bargaining council, but there is a strong belief that it has been dislodged in municipalities by Fedusa’s Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union.
Membership numbers are difficult to verify when unions are unable or unwilling to provide audited membership figures and financial statements.
Then there’s banking union Sasbo. Once a stable and relatively apolitical organisation, it is also in the midst of a blistering internal fight. Chemical union Ceppwawu remains under administration, and the Communication Workers Union is reeling after retrenchments at Telkom, the South African Post Office and in the media space. But it’s also plagued by deep internal divisions.
Unions seem to be struggling with the basics, too. Molefe tells the FM many aren’t adhering to their own constitutions, let alone the Labour Relations Act.
Thembinkosi Mkalipi, chief director for labour in the department of employment & labour, similarly tells the FM that many unions have lost critical administrative skills, leaving them unable to keep up with legislative requirements.
More worrying is that unions don’t spend time actually serving their members, he says, even though this is their raison d’être.
A further complication is the changing workforce: millennials view work differently to older generations. In fact, the profile of union membership is generally older. “Young people are unlikely to join a union,” Mkalipi says.
It is a view echoed by labour expert Andrew Levy, from Andrew Levy Employment.
“Undoubtedly, the low-hanging fruit has been plucked by unions ... if our unions are to survive, they need to recognise that,” he says.
“A lot of the unions are doing a very good job of losing members instead of winning them over. We see splits, [we see] them fighting each other, a failure to build new membership bases and a lack of co-ordination, which dramatically lessens their clout.”
Still, Levy adds, public sector unions continue to do well, mainly because the state still adopts an outdated form of employment, one that is more traditional and stable.
The relentless competition for resources and power, coupled with the weight of the challenges we face, has redirected the anger we once shared against a common enemy into internecine warfare within unions, pitting comrade against comrade
It’s all had a profound effect on labour, says Pamla. But it’s not all doom and gloom, he adds. Some unions in the Cosatu stable have proven adept at responding to changes in the market, and are performing well. The Southern African Clothing & Textile Workers Union, for example, now provides a diverse range of offers to its members, including educating their children and offering reskilling opportunities if they are at risk of redundancy.
Other novel interventions are being taken by unions outside the Cosatu fold. Trade union Solidarity, for instance, has built an “alternative university” to benefit its mostly white, Afrikaans-speaking members. It also offers telephonic legal advice to members on civil issues such as divorce.
Fedusa, for its part, has diversified its offering to include funeral and bursary assistance.
Asked whether there remains a solid future for unions in South Africa, Molefe offers a measured assessment. “On the one hand, we can’t run away from the fact that union representation is a constitutional right,” he says. “What we are going to see ... is the proliferation of unions into smaller organisations ... and if the issues we are seeing are not addressed, we are going to see a further decline in interest in union membership.”
Jim, too, believes unions need to set aside their differences and develop a “minimum programme” for their members — irrespective of federation affiliation. Ultimately, the unity of workers should be sacrosanct, he adds.
While “reform and renewal” is an overused phrase in South Africa’s political lexicon, it has thus far remained mostly rhetorical. The same holds true for trade unions.
“That’s where we are,” says Molefe. “We are in that time where we are just going to have to wait and see.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mayday sounds as labour unions crumble
The trade union movement in South Africa is riven with conflict — not just between rivals, but within federations too. And as members are neglected, their numbers dwindle
Reflections on labour in South Africa are chiefly nostalgic. They offer poignant slogans, but few real solutions to the deep crisis facing the trade union movement — a crisis threatening its existence.
Workers’ Day celebrations this week offered just such a reminder. Union leaders’ addresses were littered with references to the powerful labour movement that emerged under the brutal conditions of colonialism and apartheid. But 50 years after the historic 1973 Durban strikes, the tradition of the great congress movement has vanished.
Labour is in flux. For a start, Covid has forever altered the world of work. Then there’s grinding unemployment and the rise of new technology, factionalism and greed. South Africa has a young workforce with little sentimental attachment to the past, a limping economy and a changing political landscape.
Taken together, these are having a profound effect on the country’s labour space.
The labour sector has shifted fundamentally: union density has fallen to a record low of 23%, from a high of 40% in the early 2000s. That means just 23% of workers in South Africa are unionised. While industrial and private sector union participation has decreased sharply, the number of unions on bargaining councils has increased amid organisational fragmentation. And public sector unions are now the largest and most stable in the country.
Back in 2015, the ANC’s then secretary-general Gwede Mantashe — himself a former unionist — warned Cosatu against becoming a “yellow federation”. His concern was that if the organisation became dominated by public sector unions, the militance and independence that gave it clout would be eroded.
Seven years on, that’s just what has happened.
Speaking to the FM, labour registrar and advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe says if unions cannot get their act together, adapt, modernise and break free from factionalism and intense internal struggles over positions and resources, they risk irrelevance.
It is a sentiment echoed by union leaders themselves. In a yet to be published paper on the union movement, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi describes the labour space as “toxic”.
“The relentless competition for resources and power, coupled with the weight of the challenges we face, has redirected the anger we once shared against a common enemy into internecine warfare within unions, pitting comrade against comrade,” he writes.
“The internal lives of many unions are battlegrounds, marked by court cases, accusations of missing millions, accusations of foul play, forms of gangsterism and what at times appears to be an intense factional hatred that overshadows a hatred of capitalist exploitation itself.”
The labour space is so poisoned that union bosses now “travel with protectors,” Vavi says.
Saftu itself is engaged in a heated battle with its largest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa). It’s a fight that may be the federation’s undoing. Numsa — the largest union in the country, with representation across sectors — is moving to remove Vavi, which could split the federation.
The federation is itself a splinter group from Cosatu, established after Vavi and Numsa’s expulsion in 2015.
According to Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim, that rift struck a blow to the unity of workers. At issue was Numsa’s decision to no longer campaign for the ANC in elections. Though unions had historically provided muscle in ANC election campaigns, their role dwindled significantly as Cosatu unions turned inward and became embroiled in ANC factional fights.
Meanwhile, Cosatu is in the midst of its own damaging battle. With national elections again a point of contention, it’s considered by some to be in a second iteration of the Numsa fight. Its two largest public sector unions, the National Education, Health & Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), are wrangling over whether the federation should support the SACP in the 2024 national election.
Once again, politics has Cosatu split down the middle, with Sadtu taking the federation to court over what it describes as a failure to adhere to procedure in taking a decision to back the SACP — and which it blames on pressure from Nehawu.
Cosatu, however, is doing its utmost to resolve the matter internally and has, for the first time in its history, appointed a high-level panel to smooth over internal factional battles. The federation will not “outsource its role to a court”, says spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.
Still, the battle will have ripple effects: it’s already spilling over into negotiations in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council.
What the internal battle has also thrown into sharp relief are the deep divisions over Cosatu’s continued role in the tripartite alliance. Cosatu and the SACP have been agitating for a “reconfigured” alliance where they hold more sway in decision-making, but ANC chair Mantashe has cynically called this an attempt to form a new political party and “liquidate the ANC”.
What it means:
Amid factional battles and organisational headwinds, unions are risking irrelevance. Just 23% of workers in South Africa are unionised, down from a high of 40% in the early 2000s
While the Sadtu-Nehawu tussle is the headline fight, there are battles raging elsewhere: the South African Transport & Allied Workers Union (Satawu) remains factionalised and divided. It is struggling to pay subscriptions and is quickly losing its clout in the transport space.
Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) deputy general secretary Ashley Benjamin tells the FM that Untu — a Fedusa-affiliated transport union — has replaced Satawu as the majority union in key state-owned entities such as rail agency Prasa and Transnet.
There is a similar game at play in the municipal space: the Cosatu-aligned South African Municipal Workers’ Union is still recognised as the majority union in the local government bargaining council, but there is a strong belief that it has been dislodged in municipalities by Fedusa’s Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union.
Membership numbers are difficult to verify when unions are unable or unwilling to provide audited membership figures and financial statements.
Then there’s banking union Sasbo. Once a stable and relatively apolitical organisation, it is also in the midst of a blistering internal fight. Chemical union Ceppwawu remains under administration, and the Communication Workers Union is reeling after retrenchments at Telkom, the South African Post Office and in the media space. But it’s also plagued by deep internal divisions.
Unions seem to be struggling with the basics, too. Molefe tells the FM many aren’t adhering to their own constitutions, let alone the Labour Relations Act.
Thembinkosi Mkalipi, chief director for labour in the department of employment & labour, similarly tells the FM that many unions have lost critical administrative skills, leaving them unable to keep up with legislative requirements.
More worrying is that unions don’t spend time actually serving their members, he says, even though this is their raison d’être.
A further complication is the changing workforce: millennials view work differently to older generations. In fact, the profile of union membership is generally older. “Young people are unlikely to join a union,” Mkalipi says.
It is a view echoed by labour expert Andrew Levy, from Andrew Levy Employment.
“Undoubtedly, the low-hanging fruit has been plucked by unions ... if our unions are to survive, they need to recognise that,” he says.
“A lot of the unions are doing a very good job of losing members instead of winning them over. We see splits, [we see] them fighting each other, a failure to build new membership bases and a lack of co-ordination, which dramatically lessens their clout.”
Still, Levy adds, public sector unions continue to do well, mainly because the state still adopts an outdated form of employment, one that is more traditional and stable.
It’s all had a profound effect on labour, says Pamla. But it’s not all doom and gloom, he adds. Some unions in the Cosatu stable have proven adept at responding to changes in the market, and are performing well. The Southern African Clothing & Textile Workers Union, for example, now provides a diverse range of offers to its members, including educating their children and offering reskilling opportunities if they are at risk of redundancy.
Other novel interventions are being taken by unions outside the Cosatu fold. Trade union Solidarity, for instance, has built an “alternative university” to benefit its mostly white, Afrikaans-speaking members. It also offers telephonic legal advice to members on civil issues such as divorce.
Fedusa, for its part, has diversified its offering to include funeral and bursary assistance.
Asked whether there remains a solid future for unions in South Africa, Molefe offers a measured assessment. “On the one hand, we can’t run away from the fact that union representation is a constitutional right,” he says. “What we are going to see ... is the proliferation of unions into smaller organisations ... and if the issues we are seeing are not addressed, we are going to see a further decline in interest in union membership.”
Jim, too, believes unions need to set aside their differences and develop a “minimum programme” for their members — irrespective of federation affiliation. Ultimately, the unity of workers should be sacrosanct, he adds.
While “reform and renewal” is an overused phrase in South Africa’s political lexicon, it has thus far remained mostly rhetorical. The same holds true for trade unions.
“That’s where we are,” says Molefe. “We are in that time where we are just going to have to wait and see.”
Government sells out SA in nurses’ strike
From trade-offs to take-it-or-leave it
Trying to untangle SA’s jobs-wages knot
IMRAAN BUCCUS: The union movement is losing relevance in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.