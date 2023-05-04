Firefight is replacing foresight for corporate South Africa

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
About 40% of South African CEOs, like their global counterparts, believe their companies will no longer be economically viable a decade from now if they continue on their current course. But given challenges such as load-shedding, many local firms are focused on their immediate, rather than their future, survival.
According to PwC’s 2023 Global CEO Survey, about 60% of global executives are focused on reinventing their businesses for the future — with most focusing on automation, upskilling and deploying advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence. The other 40% are concentrating on preserving their current businesses.
In South Africa, however, this 60:40 ratio is likely turned on its head. Certainly, that is the impression created by the country’s aggregate fixed investment statistics, which show that local firms are mostly investing in maintaining their current operations rather than expanding them. This has negative implications for South Africa’s growth potential and global competitiveness.
Unfortunately, the PwC survey did not have sufficient local respondents to get an accurate read on the split in South African executives’ focus between investing for the future and just maintaining existing operations. But Mark Allderman, head of tech data and alliances practice for PwC Africa, says his “gut feel” is that the ratio in South Africa is probably 40:60.
Internationally, companies are investing hundreds of millions in future-focused, front-end mobile and web-based systems of engagement designed to improve the consumer experience, he says. But while local executives no doubt have similar intentions, their investment into such aspects of their business “is probably lighter and more incremental”.
Right now, the focus of a lot of South African firms, he says, is on improving their existing operations by, for example, replacing outmoded back-end systems of record. His sense is that, given South Africa’s high levels of uncertainty and low levels of business confidence, companies have been delaying the big, heavy investments — some for many years.
“Given the situation in the country, how do you go to your board and say you want to spend R1bn on a new finance system?” he asks. “But at some point, firms just have to undertake these investments to raise their efficiency and global competitiveness. So, yes, South African firms are moving forward, but probably just more slowly than the global market.”
This is understandable. The confluence of crises facing South African business leaders “is nothing short of remarkable”, according to PwC’s South Africa economic outlook report for April.
“The challenge for local CEOs is to see through their short-term challenges and make those long-term strategic decisions now,” says PwC senior manager Christie Viljoen. “If not, the private sector will lose its ability to support long-term economic growth in the country.”
The mining industry is a case in point. The situation has become so bad that the historic relationship between rising commodity prices and mining capital expenditure appears to have broken down, says Minerals Council South Africa chief economist Henk Langenhoven.
He finds that, historically, a 10% rise in commodity prices would unleash a 7.2% increase in real mining fixed investment, a 3.4% increase in the construction of mines, an 8.3% increase in machinery and equipment-related spending and a 0.8% increase in spending on transport equipment.
During the latest commodity boom, however, mining fixed investment initially rose, but the trend soon petered out.
The council blames regulatory uncertainty, contradictory enforcement of ownership requirements, “a disastrous” cadastral system, and severe backlogs in the processing of exploration and mining rights for inhibiting mining exploration.
Huge increases in electricity tariffs and the unreliability of state-supplied energy, transport and logistics are also “major deterrents” to fixed investment in mining.
The upshot is that exploration has virtually ground to a halt and net investment, especially in new projects, has dwindled to almost zero. Virtually no new mines are being constructed in South Africa.
Spending on machinery and equipment is the only component of mining fixed investment that has shown a lasting positive response to the commodity boom. This is largely due to its relative affordability and the need for mines to do maintenance to stay in business, says Langenhoven.
However, future capacity and potential growth is being forfeited due to a lack of investment in expansion.
“Without serious, effective attempts to alleviate the wide-ranging impediments to mining gross fixed capital formation, investment will languish, and the mining sector will struggle to expand,” he warns.
Worryingly, the council expects logistics problems and energy shortfalls to continue for about three years, maybe longer in the case of energy.
When your house is in the path of a forest fire you reach for the hose
PwC is extremely bearish on South Africa’s growth prospects, forecasting that potential real GDP growth will average just 1.3% a year over the longer term.
It warns that if the historic relationship between economic growth and employment growth holds, the country’s unemployment rate is set to increase from 32.7% now to 35.5% by 2030. But if economic growth slows to just 0.9% a year, unemployment could exceed 37% by the end of the decade (see graph).
PwC’s economic outlook report identifies five broad megatrends that are reshaping the business environment: climate change, technological disruption, demographic shifts, a fracturing world and social instability. Though none of these forces is new, the company believes the scope, impact and interdependence of each is growing.
“These deep, profound trends will touch everyone on the planet by shaping our world for many years to come,” says the report. Only, in South Africa’s case, each one is compounding domestic challenges such as load-shedding and deteriorating transport infrastructure.
“These megatrends and other domestic challenges are reducing South Africa’s long-term economic growth potential and placing unemployment on an upward trajectory,” warns PwC South Africa’s chief economist, Lullu Krugel.
“Countries like ours are likely to increasingly struggle with chronically high youth unemployment and underemployment,” she adds. “Furthermore, if such economies are unsuccessful in addressing these issues, they will face increasing social instability.”
Local firms are delaying long-term strategic investment decisions as they prioritise their immediate survival
Globally, it’s a case of “evolve or die”, according to the 4,410 CEOs from 105 countries who responded to PwC’s latest Global CEO Survey. Of these, 40% think their firms will no longer be economically viable in 10 years’ time if they continue on their current course. Among the South African CEOs surveyed the figure is 39%.
When asked about the forces most likely to affect their industry’s profitability over the next decade, about half of the surveyed CEOs cited changing customer preferences, regulatory change, skills shortages and technological disruption as the most important factors. Another 40% flagged the transition to new energy sources and supply chain disruption.
Over the next 12 months, CEOs feel most exposed financially to inflation, economic volatility and geopolitical risk. Of the CEOs who feel exposed to geopolitical conflict, nearly half are increasing their investment in cybersecurity or data privacy, adapting supply chains, or adjusting their geographic footprints.
Most global CEOs also expect some degree of impact from climate change in the year ahead. About 50% expect climate change to have a moderate to very large impact on their cost profiles, and 42% fear a similar impact on their supply chains. Only 24% are worried about climate-related damage to their physical assets.
CEOs in China, however, feel particularly exposed, with 65% fearing an impact on their cost profiles, 71% on supply chains and 56% on their physical assets.
The survey shows that the CEOs who feel most exposed to climate change are more likely to take action to address it.
“This kind of reactive approach is understandable — when your house is in the path of a forest fire you reach for the hose — but it creates risks of its own,” says PwC. “Combating climate change requires a co-ordinated, long-term plan. It won’t be solved if the only companies working on it are those that face an immediate financial impact.”
The biggest near-term challenge facing CEOs is the state of the global economy. Most are “extremely pessimistic”, with nearly 75% expecting global growth to decline over the year ahead. Last year, 77% expected an improvement in global growth — but this was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused energy and commodity prices to surge, accelerating wage and price inflation.
CEOs’ confidence in their own firms’ prospects has also nosedived — by a material 26%. This is the biggest year-on-year decline registered by PwC in the past 15 years of conducting the survey and is something it feels may be a little overdone (see graph).
In response, 52% of CEOs have begun cutting costs, but only 16% are actually cutting jobs. At the start of the 2009 global financial crisis, about twice as many CEOs were planning headcount reductions.
PwC speculates that most CEOs aren’t laying people off partly because of the rise in voluntary employee attrition (resignations and retirements), which has surged since the pandemic as many people shunned their former jobs and found new (and sometimes gentler) ways of earning a living.
For the most part, survey respondents appear to believe that this phenomenon — which has been referred to as the “great resignation” — will continue.
Firefight is replacing foresight for corporate South Africa
Global megatrends, coupled with acute domestic challenges, are reducing the country’s long-term economic growth prospects. The consequences for employment could be disastrous
