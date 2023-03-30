Features

The curious case of Port Elizabeth’s church pyromaniac

One day towards the end of the 19th century the city’s Trinity Church was razed in an act of arson. Hours later, St Mary’s almost suffered a similar fate. But the miscreant wasn’t done yet

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 05:00 Nick Dall

April 1 1897 “ushered in one of the greatest disasters that has happened to Port Elizabeth in recent years” the Eastern Cape Herald wrote at the time.

When the town woke, according to the newspaper, “it learned to its sorrow that one of its prettiest and most popular churches” had burnt down. By morning “what was the previous evening a grand edifice was nothing but a stone shell containing a mass of smoking ruins ... debris, gas-pipes, brass hinges ...”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.