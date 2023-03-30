A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
April 1 1897 “ushered in one of the greatest disasters that has happened to Port Elizabeth in recent years” the Eastern Cape Herald wrote at the time.
When the town woke, according to the newspaper, “it learned to its sorrow that one of its prettiest and most popular churches” had burnt down. By morning “what was the previous evening a grand edifice was nothing but a stone shell containing a mass of smoking ruins ... debris, gas-pipes, brass hinges ...”..
The curious case of Port Elizabeth’s church pyromaniac
One day towards the end of the 19th century the city’s Trinity Church was razed in an act of arson. Hours later, St Mary’s almost suffered a similar fate. But the miscreant wasn’t done yet
