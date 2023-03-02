Features

Milking the Eskom cow

The white-anting of Eskom isn’t just a high-level problem. Unions estimate that 70%-80% of Eskom staff are corrupt — including their own members. The government, however, seems to have turned a blind eye

02 March 2023 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

Eskom is a crime scene, it needs to be treated as such — and should have been for years now.

No-one can say corruption at the power utility is new. It was the subject of a 2018 parliamentary inquiry, which laid the basis for the damning findings made by the commission of inquiry into state capture...

