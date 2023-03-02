A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
Eskom is a crime scene, it needs to be treated as such — and should have been for years now.
No-one can say corruption at the power utility is new. It was the subject of a 2018 parliamentary inquiry, which laid the basis for the damning findings made by the commission of inquiry into state capture...
Milking the Eskom cow
The white-anting of Eskom isn’t just a high-level problem. Unions estimate that 70%-80% of Eskom staff are corrupt — including their own members. The government, however, seems to have turned a blind eye
