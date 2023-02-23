Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
Status quo budget despite R93bn tax fillip shows it’s not money that’s the problem, it’s management
Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
If you were planning to hold a meeting with friends or colleagues and wanted to ensure “reasonably effective” participation by everyone while also ensuring communication was concurrent, would you insist that they relied entirely on texting? And that they did so despite being able to communicate easily through the spoken word?
Probably not, unless you were up to something...
corporate governance
Hear no evil: JSE firms gag shareholders
More and more listed companies are banning shareholders from speaking at their AGMs, insisting instead on text-based communication. It’s a slap in the face for engagement and corporate accountability
