Hear no evil: JSE firms gag shareholders

More and more listed companies are banning shareholders from speaking at their AGMs, insisting instead on text-based communication. It’s a slap in the face for engagement and corporate accountability

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

If you were planning to hold a meeting with friends or colleagues and wanted to ensure “reasonably effective” participation by everyone while also ensuring communication was concurrent, would you insist that they relied entirely on texting? And that they did so despite being able to communicate easily through the spoken word?

Probably not, unless you were up to something...

BL Premium

