Can the rand bounce back from a blowout?

The currency is under intense pressure and is likely to suffer extended weakness this year, but it should bounce back strongly as soon as the Fed stops hiking

23 February 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

The rand has got off to a bad start for the year. Nearly all commodity currencies have buckled under the dollar’s strength, but the rand has fared far worse than most, probably due to the crippling impact of load-shedding on the country’s growth outlook.

This raises questions as to how long the rand’s recent underperformance will last, and what the likely implications are for the path of domestic inflation and interest rates...

