Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
The small matter of R18 is the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence
A Durban entrepreneur wants to bring the R18bn muti market to major pharmacy retail chains
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
The rand has got off to a bad start for the year. Nearly all commodity currencies have buckled under the dollar’s strength, but the rand has fared far worse than most, probably due to the crippling impact of load-shedding on the country’s growth outlook.
This raises questions as to how long the rand’s recent underperformance will last, and what the likely implications are for the path of domestic inflation and interest rates...
the rand in 2023
Can the rand bounce back from a blowout?
The currency is under intense pressure and is likely to suffer extended weakness this year, but it should bounce back strongly as soon as the Fed stops hiking
