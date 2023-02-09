Features

The revitalisation of Rosebank

Amid a general sense of decay in Joburg, some suburbs are making a go of things. Substantial private investment, together with a focus on providing live-work-play precincts, have helped Rosebank bounce back from an early 2000s slump

09 February 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

As the city is hit by high-level load-shedding, water cuts, infrastructural decay and, of course, the ubiquitous potholes, once-vibrant suburbs are feeling the pinch.

Frustrated residents are increasingly trying to take the initiative and fill the vacuum left by an absent local government. For high-street suburb Melville, weathering the peaks and troughs is trying. It’s easier sailing for a live-work-play precinct such as Rosebank, where corporate investors have come to the party...

