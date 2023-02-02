Features

Transnet is finally going to share the railroad

State-owned rail operator Transnet is finally going to let private enterprise operate on some of its lines. But the short-term nature of contracts could stand in the way of investment

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 05:00 Archie Henderson

From Dwarsrivier to De Aar and elsewhere on South Africa’s 20,000km rail network, it was eerily silent at the peak of summer.

Between Touws River and Laingsburg, where the N1 runs side by side with the main line, the contrast was obvious: the one heavy with road traffic, the other dead quiet. A passing train could become the week’s talking point...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.