District Six: history vs the homeless

Former residents of the Cape Town suburb, forcibly removed from their homes by the apartheid government, have found their homecoming a more troubling experience than they expected

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Lenore Oliver

Former District Six residents, forcibly removed from the central Cape Town suburb by the apartheid authorities, have returned to the area only to find that people with no historical claims to the land have moved there too.

It throws into sharp relief at least part of the housing crisis facing the city: history vs the homeless...

