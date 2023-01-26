The FM speaks to Gary Booysen, the founder of Rand Swiss
Ramaphosa dithers again on yet another crucial matter
The NPA’s Investigating Directorate, of which she is the head, has brought the first state capture case to court
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional ...
Former District Six residents, forcibly removed from the central Cape Town suburb by the apartheid authorities, have returned to the area only to find that people with no historical claims to the land have moved there too.
It throws into sharp relief at least part of the housing crisis facing the city: history vs the homeless...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
District Six: history vs the homeless
Former residents of the Cape Town suburb, forcibly removed from their homes by the apartheid government, have found their homecoming a more troubling experience than they expected
Former District Six residents, forcibly removed from the central Cape Town suburb by the apartheid authorities, have returned to the area only to find that people with no historical claims to the land have moved there too.
It throws into sharp relief at least part of the housing crisis facing the city: history vs the homeless...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.