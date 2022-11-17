Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
A toxic economy has felled many of South Africa's largest firms in recent years and yet, thanks to an imperceptible resilience, many have toughed it out
Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions
The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to fix SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to ...
Ukraine has some of the most sophisticated cocktail bars in the world. Before the Russian invasion, they were starting to gain recognition beyond the country’s borders. Now, amid war, it is a mark of ...
If you are intrigued as to what makes a perfect soldier, or why Indian brides have a dowry but African grooms pay lobola, or why the Transkei was once the world’s biggest producer of chopsticks, then economic history could be your thing.
One book, in particular, has been making waves: Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom, by Stellenbosch University economics professor Johan Fourie. He put it together during the lockdown, when he transcribed 34 of his lectures for students and realised he was holding a book that provided a uniquely South African perspective on the top research finds in economic history over the past decade...
economic history
Builders vs burglars: who will win in South Africa?
A new book shows how taking a long view of economic history casts South Africa’s current travails in a more optimistic light, and reveals the importance of embracing technical innovation and expanding economic freedom as a route to prosperity
