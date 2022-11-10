×

Inside the mess of the master’s office

The office of the master of the high court is a critical institution for managing trusts and deceased estates. But attorneys say operations move at a glacial pace as a result of inefficiencies, administrative issues and a shortage of crucial staff

10 November 2022 - 05:00 Jaco Visser

Across South Africa, offices of the master of the high court are buckling, and attorneys who must deal with them daily are at their wits’ end.

“There is a real issue of accessibility, with telephones hardly being answered, e-mails not being responded to and a general lack of accountability,” says a deceased estates administrator from Gqeberha, speaking to the FM on condition of anonymity...

