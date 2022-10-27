×

Trying to untangle SA’s jobs-wages knot

South Africa’s collective bargaining dispensation is an insanity in a country with masses of unskilled, unemployed young people. The government may have seen the light, but don’t expect trade unions to roll over

27 October 2022 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

It’s tempting to view the battle between small and big firms in the metals and engineering industry as a fight between David and Goliath, but it’s more complex than that.

Simplistically, small firms have waged a gutsy fight over the past decade to evade the generous collective wage agreements agreed to between big unions and big firms in the sector. And they’ve repeatedly won in court — until the latest wage round...

