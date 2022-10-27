Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Making a crooked road straight can unlock Pondoland’s ‘huge potential’
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
A design quirk in the way electricity is sold is set to leave households in the dark unless authorities step in — and soon.
Come November 24 2024, prepaid electricity meters — the predominant form of electricity distribution in South Africa — won’t accept new tokens unless they’ve been updated through a process called a token identifier (TID) rollover...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Is SA set for another electricity shock?
Prepaid electricity users are at risk of being left in the dark in 2024. If their meters aren’t updated, they will stop accepting new tokens. Given the current pace of the upgrade, analysts fear SA won’t reset all 10-million meters in time
A design quirk in the way electricity is sold is set to leave households in the dark unless authorities step in — and soon.
Come November 24 2024, prepaid electricity meters — the predominant form of electricity distribution in South Africa — won’t accept new tokens unless they’ve been updated through a process called a token identifier (TID) rollover...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.