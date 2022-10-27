×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

Is SA set for another electricity shock?

Prepaid electricity users are at risk of being left in the dark in 2024. If their meters aren’t updated, they will stop accepting new tokens. Given the current pace of the upgrade, analysts fear SA won’t reset all 10-million meters in time

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 05:00 William Brederode

A design quirk in the way electricity is sold is set to leave households in the dark unless authorities step in — and soon.  

Come November 24 2024, prepaid electricity meters — the predominant form of electricity distribution in South Africa — won’t accept new tokens unless they’ve been updated through a process called a token identifier (TID) rollover...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.