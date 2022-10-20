Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Whether bricks-and-mortar retail will survive the e-commerce onslaught is a debate that was raging long before 2020. But when Covid arrived and shoppers around the globe were forced online, many believed the end of the mall was finally nigh.
The fear of empty shopping centres was of particular concern in SA, given the relatively large amount of retail space. The country has about 2,300 shopping centres, and the second-highest oversupply in the world after the US, based on gross lettable area to GDP, according to MSCI Real Estate...
The return of the mall
Against overwhelming odds, physical stores have outlasted the pandemic. But retailers and landlords need to up their game if they are to continue luring shoppers into SA’s malls
