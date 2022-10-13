ANC splits Cosatu unions — again

Turmoil in UK capital markets and a looming recession have spooked logistics investors, but Equites appears oversold
Members of the trade union federation are divided on whether to continue supporting the ANC head of the 2024 national elections, or place their bets elsewhere
Cosatu unions are deeply polarised over whether to ditch the ANC and back the SACP in the 2024 election — an issue that proved particularly divisive at its national congress last month.
Members of the trade union federation are unhappy with the ANC’s inability to reform either itself or society. That much was clear at the congress, which was marked by scenes of acrimony and hostility. President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to make an appearance, and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe, who was meant to address the gathering in his stead, was shouted down. ..
