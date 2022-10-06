×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

The Ukrainian city that refuses to say die

Seven months ago, Ukraine pushed Russian forces beyond the city limits of Kharkiv. The city continues to face daily bombardment — but within the wasteland of war, life goes on

06 October 2022 - 05:00 Douglas Mason

Business resilience is associated in SA with having to manage exposure to inefficient state monopolies, red tape, sluggish growth and other headwinds — a slow drip of decline that can at least be known and planned for. It means something more in a city literally under siege. But from the sharp external shocks imposed by war, businesses in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv are surviving and developing workarounds.

Ukraine’s second-largest city, with a pre-war population of 1.4-million, Kharkiv carries on under conditions most would consider apocalyptic. It was nearly captured by Russian forces, and much of the inner city was damaged in ferocious street battles before the invading army was pushed back to just beyond city limits by the end of March...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.