Features

Franschhoek scoops centre for sporting excellence

Town gets ready to welcome development athletes and sports stars to new high-performance training facility


06 October 2022 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

In a coup for the Western Cape, the dilapidated Franschhoek High School, one of SA’s oldest government schools, is being upgraded by private developers to host a R111m high-performance training centre to rival the world’s best.

Train Camp Franschhoek, which is due to open several of its facilities in the town in February, has been approved by international Swiss-based swimming federation Fina. It will be one of only four high-performance development centres in the world accredited by the body, and the first in the southern hemisphere...

