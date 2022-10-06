You don't have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don't start life off on the back foot
Please, people, this country is in a complete mess in every way: crime ridden, huge unemployment, failing infrastructure, burgeoning population
If the Trump National Golf Club does become a cemetery, it brings its owner exemptions from all taxes, rates and assessments
Franschhoek is getting ready to welcome local development athletes and international sports stars to its new high-performance training centre – a huge project that is transforming the face of the town
Acsiopolis combines a hotel with rental apartments that its owners say will cater to changing accommodation demands
In a coup for the Western Cape, the dilapidated Franschhoek High School, one of SA’s oldest government schools, is being upgraded by private developers to host a R111m high-performance training centre to rival the world’s best.
Train Camp Franschhoek, which is due to open several of its facilities in the town in February, has been approved by international Swiss-based swimming federation Fina. It will be one of only four high-performance development centres in the world accredited by the body, and the first in the southern hemisphere...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Franschhoek scoops centre for sporting excellence
Town gets ready to welcome development athletes and sports stars to new high-performance training facility
In a coup for the Western Cape, the dilapidated Franschhoek High School, one of SA’s oldest government schools, is being upgraded by private developers to host a R111m high-performance training centre to rival the world’s best.
Train Camp Franschhoek, which is due to open several of its facilities in the town in February, has been approved by international Swiss-based swimming federation Fina. It will be one of only four high-performance development centres in the world accredited by the body, and the first in the southern hemisphere...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.