The ANC’s recent policy conference confirmed there is significant popular support for the introduction of a large, permanent basic income grant (BIG) for unemployed adults funded by a wealth tax on SA’s richest. If only it were that simple.
Given the ANC’s waning support, it seems plausible that whoever is president in 2023 will extend the temporary R350 a month special Covid social relief of distress (SRD) grant for at least another year, and possibly raise it as well, even if this conflicts with the advice of the National Treasury...
Business pushes back against ‘unaffordable’ BIG
The debate over whether a basic income grant would be affordable in SA rages on, with business getting cold feet based on new research, which shows that a BIG could harm both growth and job creation
