×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

Governance failure is at the root of xenophobic violence

Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences will be felt by all the country’s residents

11 August 2022 - 05:00 Carien du Plessis

Joburg’s migrant informal traders have faced a great deal of harassment of late.

In June, a fire gutted Yeoville’s “African market”, where many traders from elsewhere on the continent sold food. Some took great financial risk to set up shop there, one immigrant told radio station 702, but it was the place to go if you wanted a taste from home...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.