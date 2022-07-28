×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

Could a greylisted SA take a $38bn hit?

The law enforcement agencies need to step up if SA is to avoid being labelled lax on money laundering and terrorist financing. If they fail, trading with the rest of the world will become decidedly more difficult — and costlier

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 05:00 Jaco Visser

It’s not cheap for a country to be considered lax on money laundering and terrorist financing. Ask Pakistan. Ever since its on-off greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in 2008, it has forgone billions of dollars in GDP — $38bn, in fact.

That, at least, is what Pakistan-based economic consultancy Tabadlab found in a research report released last year. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.