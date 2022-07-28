Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
It’s not cheap for a country to be considered lax on money laundering and terrorist financing. Ask Pakistan. Ever since its on-off greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in 2008, it has forgone billions of dollars in GDP — $38bn, in fact.
That, at least, is what Pakistan-based economic consultancy Tabadlab found in a research report released last year. ..
Could a greylisted SA take a $38bn hit?
The law enforcement agencies need to step up if SA is to avoid being labelled lax on money laundering and terrorist financing. If they fail, trading with the rest of the world will become decidedly more difficult — and costlier
