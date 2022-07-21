Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
As SA’s economy continues to recover from the pandemic, will unemployment continue to rise inexorably? And, if so, should the state be pouring more resources into social grants or public employment schemes?
In seeking to evaluate the country’s employment prospects, it doesn’t help that Stats SA’s two labour force surveys produced starkly different results during the pandemic, though both agree that SA’s jobs recovery remains incomplete...
unemployment
Can SA stage a jobs recovery?
Unemployment is likely to keep rising, given SA’s muted growth prospects, but mass public employment schemes and a universal wage subsidy could change that
