Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
Over the past few years, Alviva has forked out R648m on new acquisitions
The citrus industry reels after new regulations are suddenly imposed
It’s costing the economy billions, and individuals their livelihoods. In the face of prolonged government inaction, voters are out of patience ...
The Overberg once teemed with wildlife, but the numbers have been radically reduced. The Cape Leopard Trust is out to change that
With inflation soaring, commodity prices tumbling and more aggressive interest rate hikes on the cards, the supportive fiscal environment that has cushioned SA for the past two years looks to be coming to an end.
Usually, such a turnaround in the economic climate would be seen as deeply negative for the fiscus. But BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz is “quite optimistic” — at least in the short term. In fact, he thinks SA could achieve another revenue overrun in excess of R100bn for the coming fiscal year, even if commodity prices fall by 25% and tax buoyancy falls below parity with nominal GDP...
Fundamental fiscal reform cannot wait
Another R100bn revenue overrun would be a boon for SA’s economy this year. But it won’t be enough to offset the deep structural issues plaguing the country. The long-term prognosis remains dire
