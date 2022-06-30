Ramaphosa scandal looks set to intensify ANC’s slide, ushering in a new era of politics

Eggs in one basket

The ANC’s electoral eggs are all in the Ramaphosa basket. Because of his electoral pull, he has become the pivot on which the ANC has revolved since his election as party president in 2017.

Opinion polls before the scandal showed that he enjoyed public trust, giving voters reason to endorse the ANC.

He has also managed to prevail over the faction allied to Zuma in the ANC’s national executive committee, the highest decision-making body in between its five-yearly national conferences. His star has also been rising in the party’s provincial structures. His campaign for a second term as ANC president by mid-June had been endorsed by four out of nine provinces. Among these four, Limpopo, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga will take significant numbers of voting delegates into the elective conference.

The dollars scandal came as the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng were preparing to hold their provincial leadership elections and indicate preferences on future national leadership. Both provinces are key to ANC dynamics.

KZN is a stronghold of the Zuma faction. Zuma enjoys popular support in the province, despite facing corruption charges and his ruinous reign being associated with state capture. His supporters have made a meal of the narrative that he is being politically persecuted by the judiciary — at Ramaphosa’s behest — for championing “radical economic transformation”.

They claim that the mainstream ANC is beholden to “white monopoly capital” and that nothing has changed in ownership patterns in the economy since 1994. But the faction is tainted by it being the political home of an inordinate proportion of those in the ANC who have been implicated in state capture and corruption.

The scandal has in all likelihood shifted the balance of power against Ramaphosa. This will potentially have two major consequences. The first is that it could rob the ANC of its best chance of eliminating corruption in its ranks. And second, it could rob the party of any chance of regaining voter confidence, an agenda that has become synonymous with Ramaphosa.

An anticorruption agenda in tatters

The party has needed an anticorruption torchbearer to help rebuild it. Until now, that has been Ramaphosa.

This is true even though he, and those in his camp, carry corruption baggage. This is clear from the reports of the commission into state capture and corruption.

The latest scandal has stripped Ramaphosa of what credibility was left of his anticorruption credentials.

It also potentially puts him in a tough spot vis-à-vis his position. If he is charged with dealing in, or not declaring, large amounts of foreign currency, he’ll be forced to relinquish his leadership of the party and the state. This would be in terms of an ANC resolution requiring that party members charged with criminal offences vacate their positions in the party and state.

He will thus not be eligible for election as ANC president at the party’s national elective conference in December.

A more likely scenario, however, is that the ANC simply stops enforcing its step-aside measure. As it is, a number of ANC candidates who command sufficient support in the party’s structures to get elected into leadership positions have been charged with corruption.

But setting aside the rule will destabilise the ANC further given that a number of aspiring candidates have already been disqualified on these grounds.