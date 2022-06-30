Features money transfer start-up Money transfer firm aims to use tech for good From a chance meeting on a beach in Mozambique to a thriving cross-border money transfer business, Mama Money’s start-up story is a feel-good tale about financial inclusion

Eleven years ago, Raphael Grojnowski and Mathieu Coquillon met by chance on a beach in Mozambique. At the time, Grojnowski was working for the UN World Food Programme in Rwanda; Coquillon was taking a sabbatical from the corporate rat race. He also happened to be hitchhiking up to Egypt — so it made sense to catch a ride as far as Rwanda in Grojnowski’s yellow bus.

“That,” Coquillon tells the FM, “is where it all started.”..