auditor-general report
Municipalities go from bad to worse
The most recent auditor-general report into SA’s local government sector shows increasing indicators of financial collapse. Yet in the face of this, municipal authorities remain surprisingly cavalier in their spending
23 June 2022 - 05:00
Auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke’s latest report into municipal finances paints a nightmarish picture of the viability of local government in SA. In her view, the situation in 28% of the country’s municipalities is so dire that there is “significant doubt” they will be able to continue operating as going concerns in the near future.
It’s a huge problem because municipalities cannot provide services — their raison d’être — if they’re overwhelmed by financial concerns. ..
