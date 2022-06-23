×

auditor-general report

Municipalities go from bad to worse

The most recent auditor-general report into SA’s local government sector shows increasing indicators of financial collapse. Yet in the face of this, municipal authorities remain surprisingly cavalier in their spending

23 June 2022 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

Auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke’s latest report into municipal finances paints a nightmarish picture of the viability of local government in SA. In her view, the situation in 28% of the country’s municipalities is so dire that there is “significant doubt” they will be able to continue operating as going concerns in the near future.

It’s a huge problem because municipalities cannot provide services — their raison d’être — if they’re overwhelmed by financial concerns. ..

