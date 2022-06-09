Ramaphosa looks set for a second term
Recent revelations seem not to have dampened Limpopo’s support for Cyril Ramaphosa. So far, three of the four biggest ANC provinces are behind his bid for re-election — but it won’t all be plain sailing
09 June 2022 - 05:00
With almost half of the ANC’s provincial conferences completed, President Cyril Ramaphosa looks set to remain in position for a second term. And while his detractors will be sure to try to use recent revelations around the theft of $4m from his farm against him, his staunch supporters are unperturbed by the news, if the Limpopo conference this weekend was anything to go by.
Still, while all of the four newly elected provincial leadership teams have declared their support for him, it doesn’t mean everything is going to be plain sailing...
