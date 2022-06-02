Features corporate governance Why the Companies Amendment Bill has ‘disappeared’ again The elusive Companies Amendment Bill has ‘disappeared’ again. Some speculate the latest delay relates to the thorny issue of worker representation on company boards B L Premium

The “now you see it, now you don’t” Companies Amendment Bill (CAB) has disappeared again.

Last October the draft CAB made a brief appearance, with members of the public invited to comment within just 30 days. This seeming rush prompted expectations that the finalised legislation would come into effect by the end of 2022. That shouldn’t have been a huge challenge, given that the amendment process has been on the go for several years...