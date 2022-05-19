Features economic reform The reality of reform in SA Reforms to remove impediments to business expansion are essential to shift SA onto a faster growth path. Progress is tangible but it will take a few years to shift the dial on growth B L Premium

An upbeat progress report by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform implementation arm, Operation Vulindlela, maintains that reform momentum is building in SA and significant strides are being made in overcoming key obstacles to investment and growth.

Of the 26 reforms identified by Operation Vulindlela since the task team’s inception in October 2020, eight have been completed — just 30%. But if the 11 multiyear reforms that are progressing as planned are included, the score rises to 73%...