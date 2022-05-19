Hands off our grants

This story officially begins in 2012, when the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) entered into a contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), a subsidiary of fintech company Net1 Applied Technology Holdings.

At the time, many in the investment community regarded the Net1 business model as the holy grail of banking — an opportunity to bank the unbanked. Internationally and in SA, there was a drive within the financial services industry for greater “financial inclusion” of the poor. And Net1 appeared to be the forerunner.

The company’s operations through CPS — particularly the Sassa contract — were to become its bread and butter. CPS delivered social grants to more than 3.5-million beneficiaries in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and North West. Net1 then leveraged this, selling microloans and life insurance products, on behalf of registered underwriters, to Sassa cardholders receiving social grants.

The idea wasn’t new: Net1 had first proposed it in 2009, in its “first wave/second wave” approach to expanding into new markets. In its “first wave”, it said it would “identify an application for which there is a demonstrated and immediate need in a particular territory and then sell and implement our technology to fulfil this initial need”.

In this phase, it would generate revenue from its software and devices, as well as transaction fees, maintenance services and the use of its biometric verification engine.

Once a “critical mass” of customers had been reached, Net1 aimed to used its infrastructure “to provide users, at a low incremental cost to us, with a wide array of financial products and services for which we can charge fees based on the value of the transactions performed”.

When CPS was awarded the Sassa contract in 2012, the model became key to Net1’s earnings and growth.