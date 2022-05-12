Features HEALTH OF ANC Good governance the loser in Eastern Cape election Mabuyane’s win may suit Ramaphosa, but his weak leadership during Covid and tepid response to corruption doesn’t bode well for the province’s people B L Premium

Years of neglect in the Eastern Cape’s health system led to one of the highest Covid death rates in the world. A recent audit, commissioned by the health department, said MEC Sindiswa Gomba was partly to blame for allowing health care to collapse

To add insult to injury, two months into the pandemic she oversaw the purchase of 100 scooter “ambulances” for R10m. The tender has been set aside and is being investigated. At the launch, she was photographed driving one, with then health minister Zweli Mkhize in a sidecar meant for patients...