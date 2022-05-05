Features corruption Will the ANC step up on step-aside rule? A reformulation of the step-aside rule could boost reform efforts in the ruling party — and potentially neutralise some of Ramaphosa’s detractors

Ten years ago, when he was still Free State premier, Ace Magashule invited a colleague to accompany him to the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound.

Though Magashule didn’t have direct business dealings with the family — it was his son Tshepiso who worked with them — he was apparently close enough to the brothers not to flinch about the way they did business with politicians...