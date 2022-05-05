×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

What’s behind the rand roller coaster?

More unusual than the rand’s recent collapse has been its resilience this year. While declining commodity prices and dollar strength have caused a dramatic correction, the rand is still likely to recover some of its strength

BL Premium
05 May 2022 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

In February, before Russia invaded Ukraine, the rand was trading at about R15.40/$. But the war, by catapulting commodity prices higher, lit a fire under commodity-based currencies, causing the rand to strengthen all the way to R14.47/$ at the end of March — before it came crashing back to earth in April.

Last week, as global economic uncertainty caused investors to retreat into safe-haven assets and commodity prices came off the boil, the dollar closed at 20-year highs and the rand breached R16/$ in a swift, sharp correction that has undone all its gains for the year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now