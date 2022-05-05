‘I thought it’s just what fathers do.’ How sex ed can tackle child abuse

Bianca Shabalala* was sitting on her bed, reading a book for her English class when her stepfather suddenly barged into the room.

He pushed her down onto the bed, pressing a brown switchblade against her side.

It wasn’t the first time.

“You think I’d feed you with my hard-earned money for nothing?” he snarled and began to kiss her while tearing off her white T-shirt.

As he began removing his trousers, Bianca managed to pull the knife out of his hand.

Two years later, from the edge of a metal-wire chair in a women and children’s shelter, she recalls: “Without thinking, I then plunged the blade into his chest.”

Speaking up

Now 18, Bianca is settling into her new temporary home, the Grace Help Centre in Mooinooi, a mining town in the North West.

“I thought that day was going to be my last day, I was going to die.”

In 2020, the North West province had the highest rates of sexual violence in SA. In Rustenburg, a 30-minute drive from the Grace Help Centre, almost a quarter of women had experienced sexual violence, a 2019 study found — close to one in 10 girls had encountered this type of violence by age 15.

More than 22,000 sexual offences against children were reported to the SA Police Service in 2019.

But it’s likely that the numbers are an underrepresentation, because many youngsters are unable to report abuse by someone close to them — either out of fear or because they don’t realise that they’re being abused.

Bianca lived with her grandmother before moving in with her mother and stepfather in Marikana, about 10km north of Mooinooi, when she was 11.

“When I first moved in, it was fine. But things changed when I started growing up,” she says. “His way towards me changed; the way he’d look at me when my mom wasn’t there. I didn’t make sense of it; I thought maybe it was just what fathers do.”

Knowing right from wrong

Comprehensive sexuality education has been part of the life orientation (LO) curriculum in SA public schools since 2000.

But several studies have pointed out that taking a moral approach like the ABC (abstinence, be faithful and condomise) route doesn’t work — and schools are failing to implement the lessons as they should.

Instead, the comprehensive approach not only teaches learners about safe sex to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, but also deals with relationships, gender identity, sexual orientation and how personality is formed.

The most recent revision of SA’s LO curriculum — introduced in 2019 — specifically includes lessons on sexual abuse. Research shows such sessions can help learners identify inappropriate advances from adults and so help prevent abuse.

“He always used to want me by his side,” remembers Bianca. “Even if my mother was there.”

It would be simple things, she says, like having to help him up off the floor if he fell down when drunk, or asking her to sit on his lap so he could massage her hair.

She told her mother of her discomfort, but her stepdad’s actions were dismissed as “fatherly love”.

Bianca felt trapped: “I didn’t have anyone who could help me.”