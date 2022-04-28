Features economy War and Covid: how to survive the double whammy The IMF paints a dismal picture of global prospects in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war: inflation is rising, growth is slowing, economic risks have risen sharply, and the policy trade-offs have become even more challenging B L Premium

The global recovery has been severely set back by the Russia-Ukraine war. Not only will the economic damage from the conflict contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022, inflation will remain elevated for longer and poses a real danger to many countries.

This is the bleak assessment of global prospects by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its April “World Economic Outlook” report, released last week...