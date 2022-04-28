Features Retail property sector rebounds as SA shoppers hit the malls Tills are ringing merrily again in brick-and-mortar stores, but SA shoppers may have to rein in their spending sooner rather than later B L Premium

Retail therapy-starved South Africans have returned to malls in their droves, with latest industry data pointing to a stronger-than-expected rebound in shopping centre metrics.

Retail sales, as measured by trading density (turnover per square metre), surged by 17.5% year on year in the fourth quarter, according to the SA Property Owners Association and MSCI Real Estate’s latest retail trends report. That’s the highest annualised growth on record — albeit off a low base...