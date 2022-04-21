Features the state of sa SA: a country in decline Hard statistics confirm what many South Africans feel — that the country is sliding backwards. Though there are areas of progress, there is more bad news than good. This is sapping confidence and damaging the social fabric B L Premium

An annual report by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), assessing SA’s progress towards achieving its development objectives, makes for bleak reading: the country has regressed in many more areas than it has improved over the past few years.

Some of the deterioration — especially in areas such as trade, tourism, and health care — clearly reflect the impact of the pandemic. But this doesn’t explain a general downward drift in perceptions of the effectiveness of the police, the quality of governance and the rule of law...