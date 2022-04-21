the state of sa
SA: a country in decline
Hard statistics confirm what many South Africans feel — that the country is sliding backwards. Though there are areas of progress, there is more bad news than good. This is sapping confidence and damaging the social fabric
21 April 2022 - 05:00
An annual report by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), assessing SA’s progress towards achieving its development objectives, makes for bleak reading: the country has regressed in many more areas than it has improved over the past few years.
Some of the deterioration — especially in areas such as trade, tourism, and health care — clearly reflect the impact of the pandemic. But this doesn’t explain a general downward drift in perceptions of the effectiveness of the police, the quality of governance and the rule of law...
