Features inside story ‘Atomic Tina’: nuclear defender or enabler? Had it gone ahead, SA’s ill-fated nuclear deal with Russia would have cost the country R1.2-trillion, with payments of R100bn a year to settle that debt. Though former cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson was roundly lambasted for signing the deal, insiders say she may, in fact, have sabotaged it

“I know people think I am a Zuma loyalist who was pushing for a nuclear deal,” says Tina Joemat-Pettersson. “But I was not for sale — and I would never sell my country.”

It’s just after 8.30 on a Thursday night and, two years after we first reached out to her, Joemat-Pettersson, the woman who signed SA’s unlawful intergovernmental nuclear agreement with Russia, has finally agreed to speak about her three years as former president Jacob Zuma’s minister of energy...