Features social comment CHRIS ROPER: Seeking the soul of SA Amid currents of violence, corruption, decay and vicious xenophobia, so many of us are trying to find a sense of meaning. A new book offers a useful starting point

PRINT HEADLINE: IN SEARCH OF THE SOUL OF SA

PRINT PULLQUOTE: We share the despair of our fellow citizens, that sense of being irrelevant collateral damage in the petty power games of the ANC and the hyenas that snuffle at its heels for scraps..