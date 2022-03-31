Dirty cops: 73% of SA distrusts the police
A recent survey shows only about one in three South Africans trust the country’s police service. In part, the mistrust is historical — but last year’s July unrest also took a toll. Only concrete action will turn things around
Calling the police to report trouble isn’t something residents of Phoenix, Durban, readily do. "They never respond when you phone for issues like housebreaking or [other matters] in the area," says longtime resident Sham Maharaj. "They always have issues, such as that they’re short-staffed or [have] no vehicles."Phoenix is a largely Indian community of about 600,000 residents. Like countless other communities around SA, it has a big problem with drug use, illegal shebeens and gangsterism.When the unrest hit in July last year, Maharaj and his terrified neighbours watched as mobs looted a nearby mall. A police van made it to the scene — but it had brought just two police officers. They could only look on, completely overwhelmed, as the looters made off with goods."[Afterwards] police were saying they had been told not to use live ammunition, for example, or not to confront people when [they are] overwhelmed, but rather [to] wait for the army," Maharaj says. "They were very unprepared...
