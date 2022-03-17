Features How Danny K became SA’s Willy Wonka The local musician has been building a confectionery empire for years — most recently by buying Sweets from Heaven out of liquidation. It’s all part of a bigger plan for a diversified food group B L Premium

For those who only know Danny K as an award-winning musician, it may be a surprise to learn that Daniel Koppel (his real name) has bought well-known confectionery firm Sweets from Heaven.

Perhaps more surprising is that he’s been in the confectionery game for more than five years as founder and CEO of KD Foods, a name that stems from the first product in his business — Knocker Doodle Aussie Style Liquorice — rather than a play on his initials. Buying the Sweets from Heaven trademark and business out of liquidation in February was, it seems, a logical extension of this...