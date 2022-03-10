Features Decoding SA’s UN vote on Russia ANC veterans remain tight-lipped about SA’s confused response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But all emphasise the pressing need to focus on negotiations B L Premium

No mention was made of the advancement of human rights internationally when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement on the occasion of the party’s 110th anniversary in Limpopo earlier this year.

"The ANC is committed to advance the cause of national liberation, development, world peace, disarmament and environmentally sustainable development," the statement read...