Decoding SA’s UN vote on Russia
ANC veterans remain tight-lipped about SA’s confused response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But all emphasise the pressing need to focus on negotiations
10 March 2022 - 05:00
No mention was made of the advancement of human rights internationally when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement on the occasion of the party’s 110th anniversary in Limpopo earlier this year.
"The ANC is committed to advance the cause of national liberation, development, world peace, disarmament and environmentally sustainable development," the statement read...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now