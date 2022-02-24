Features Inside the IDC’s plan for a multibrand vehicle assembly plant The Industrial Development Corp hopes a multibrand vehicle assembly plant, drawing in multiple foreign motor companies, will accelerate industry growth and increase employment

The Industrial Development Corp (IDC) wants to establish a vehicle assembly plant for cars, minibuses and pick-ups (bakkies) to be shared by at least five foreign motor companies not currently manufacturing in SA.

The decision is an acknowledgment by the government, the IDC’s sole shareholder, that the existing motor industry cannot on its own meet the ambitious aims of the eight-month-old SA automotive master plan...