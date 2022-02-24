Inside the IDC’s plan for a multibrand vehicle assembly plant
The Industrial Development Corp hopes a multibrand vehicle assembly plant, drawing in multiple foreign motor companies, will accelerate industry growth and increase employment
The Industrial Development Corp (IDC) wants to establish a vehicle assembly plant for cars, minibuses and pick-ups (bakkies) to be shared by at least five foreign motor companies not currently manufacturing in SA.
The decision is an acknowledgment by the government, the IDC’s sole shareholder, that the existing motor industry cannot on its own meet the ambitious aims of the eight-month-old SA automotive master plan...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.