Features Inside the ANC’s cutthroat power struggles The ANC’s provincial elective conferences, set to be wrapped up by end-March, are the curtain-raisers for the main event this year: the national elective conference in December. What still lies ahead? B L Premium

When Knowledge Sibandze got up one Sunday morning in February to attend a meeting of his ANC branch in Mpumalanga, he didn’t expect to have a brush with death.

"It’s scary to be a member of the ANC lately," he told journalist Mandla Khoza from his hospital bed days later. "When you go to a meeting you risk being beaten, stabbed or shot, or even killed."..