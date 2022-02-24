Inside the ANC’s cutthroat power struggles
The ANC’s provincial elective conferences, set to be wrapped up by end-March, are the curtain-raisers for the main event this year: the national elective conference in December. What still lies ahead?
24 February 2022 - 05:00
When Knowledge Sibandze got up one Sunday morning in February to attend a meeting of his ANC branch in Mpumalanga, he didn’t expect to have a brush with death.
"It’s scary to be a member of the ANC lately," he told journalist Mandla Khoza from his hospital bed days later. "When you go to a meeting you risk being beaten, stabbed or shot, or even killed."..
