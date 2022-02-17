Kimberley Taylor: the force behind logistics solutions company Loop
Ever wondered at the web of tech that lies behind the SA logistics space? Wits chemical engineering graduate Kimberley Taylor is one of the faces behind the algorithms
Kimberley Taylor likes a challenge. "I enjoy problem-solving, putting pieces together — it’s interesting," the 27-year-old chemical engineering graduate tells the FM. "Tech and business allow for that … I enjoy just figuring it out."
Taylor is the force behind Loop, a logistics solutions company that counts Nando’s, Servest and Checkers among its clients. Her supply chain algorithm is responsible for about a million deliveries a month in SA...
