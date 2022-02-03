Why Covid home tests remain illegal in SA
Covid home tests have become easily available, yet they remain illegal in SA. Some experts suggest a lack of regulation on the matter is setting the country back
03 February 2022 - 05:00
For just R150, you can buy a Covid rapid test from an address in Fish Hoek, Cape Town. In nearby Muizenberg, there’s a couple who sell the tests to any buyer who wants to ensure they’re not infectious before they venture out.
Word-of-mouth and Facebook groups help people track down tests, with some sellers offering home delivery. A pharmacy in Cape Town’s southern suburbs was selling the rapid tests for R250. A few days later, they were sold out...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now