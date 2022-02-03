Features Why Covid home tests remain illegal in SA Covid home tests have become easily available, yet they remain illegal in SA. Some experts suggest a lack of regulation on the matter is setting the country back B L Premium

For just R150, you can buy a Covid rapid test from an address in Fish Hoek, Cape Town. In nearby Muizenberg, there’s a couple who sell the tests to any buyer who wants to ensure they’re not infectious before they venture out.

Word-of-mouth and Facebook groups help people track down tests, with some sellers offering home delivery. A pharmacy in Cape Town’s southern suburbs was selling the rapid tests for R250. A few days later, they were sold out...