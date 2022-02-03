WATCH | 102-million citizens get access to free online education in African first
How the Asset Technology Group helped transform a North African nation's entire education system in just three and a half months
Education is the foundation for all nations to grow and prosper. That’s why when the Asset Technology Group, an EOH company, received a call from a North African government agency to build the continent’s first free digital educational portal, it jumped at the opportunity.
The country in question’s traditional education system had been outdated for years and required transformational changes. As such, the client visualised a nationwide digital education initiative, one that would be used by all citizens to empower themselves for a better future.
The resulting online portal would provide invaluable support to the education sector during the first 18 months of the pandemic. With students unable to be physically present at schools, this digital platform made it possible for them to access all the course material needed as part of their curriculum.
Success based on innovation, invention and imagination
Continuous innovation and invention have been fundamental in this project’s success.
Asset capitalised on its extensive experience in enterprise portal development and implementation, while leveraging several packaged components developed in previous projects.
To speed up the process, the company constructed a project plan with multiple tracks and added more resources — its motivated team of 14 trailblazing experts completed the initial scope in 5,000 hours.
In just six weeks, Asset launched the portal with the core features; the dashboard was launched two months later. The company delivered a fully functional portal in three and a half months.
WATCH | How the Asset Technology Group created the continent's first free online education portal to empower 102-million citizens in a North African nation.
The project ran seamlessly because the client knew exactly what it needed and was specific about the requirements and details of the initiative, which made it much easier to deliver a collaborative solution.
“It took the client’s imagination and forward thinking to come up with a resource that would be used by all citizens to empower them for a better future,” says Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH.
