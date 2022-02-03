WATCH | 102-million citizens get access to free online education in African first

The resulting online portal would provide invaluable support to the education sector during the first 18 months of the pandemic. With students unable to be physically present at schools, this digital platform made it possible for them to access all the course material needed as part of their curriculum.

Success based on innovation, invention and imagination

Continuous innovation and invention have been fundamental in this project’s success.

Asset capitalised on its extensive experience in enterprise portal development and implementation, while leveraging several packaged components developed in previous projects.

To speed up the process, the company constructed a project plan with multiple tracks and added more resources — its motivated team of 14 trailblazing experts completed the initial scope in 5,000 hours.

In just six weeks, Asset launched the portal with the core features; the dashboard was launched two months later. The company delivered a fully functional portal in three and a half months.