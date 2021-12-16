Features Wrapping up a roller-coaster year If SA thought 2021 would be the year harsh lockdowns would end, it was sorely mistaken. The country’s economy and psyche have been dragged from euphoria to despair by the events of the past 12 months B L Premium

The year 2021 started with SA in the throes of the second wave of the pandemic, which scuppered the summer tourism season and knee-capped large parts of the hospitality sector.

So the mood was understandably grim when finance minister Tito Mboweni stood up in February to release what turned out to be his final national budget. It was remarkable for the strong resolve the National Treasury showed in sticking to its fiscal consolidation plan...