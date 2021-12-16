Features CHRIS ROPER: Sold out, sold out! That’s Jacob Zuma’s autobiography, apparently — all 100 copies available — not the former president coming clean about his relationship with the Guptas

The story I really wanted to write about today was carried by The Guardian on Sunday, titled "Spanish Bishop who Married Author of Satanic Erotica is Stripped of Powers". What a great headline! It’s simultaneously coldly factual and wildly sensationalist. That’s the kind of headline I dream of.

It hints at a confluence of powers, both good and ungood, to quote Nick Cave’s song The Mercy Seat, and at an evil alliance between the word of God and the expletives of Satan...