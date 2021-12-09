SA locked out of world travel, but West Africa shows solidarity
While the developed world has banned SA travellers, countries in West Africa have shown solidarity with the country during Cyril Ramaphosa’s tour of the region
09 December 2021 - 05:00
Diplomats were among the first people known to be infected with the Omicron variant in Botswana last month. Yet, ironically, the travel bans following SA’s announcement that it had sequenced the new strain of the virus unleashed a diplomatic storm.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been particularly vocal about the bans, as SA needs tourism from abroad during the festive season to help rescue its lockdown-damaged economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now