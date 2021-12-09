Features SA locked out of world travel, but West Africa shows solidarity While the developed world has banned SA travellers, countries in West Africa have shown solidarity with the country during Cyril Ramaphosa’s tour of the region B L Premium

Diplomats were among the first people known to be infected with the Omicron variant in Botswana last month. Yet, ironically, the travel bans following SA’s announcement that it had sequenced the new strain of the virus unleashed a diplomatic storm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been particularly vocal about the bans, as SA needs tourism from abroad during the festive season to help rescue its lockdown-damaged economy...