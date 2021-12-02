Features CHRIS ROPER: Decoding the gospel of ‘healer’ Mogoeng Imagine a world in which you could, at the push of a button, call out elected officials — and those appointed by God —for their hubris

Ticket to Tranai is a 1955 short story by one of America’s greatest science fiction writers, Robert Sheckley. It tells the tale of Marvin Goodman, a mild-mannered man who flees the political corruption of his hometown for a mythical utopia, a planet on the furthest edge of the Milky Way.

Tranai has had no war for 600 years. There is no crime, no judicial system and no poverty. The inhabitants have "achieved a stable economy without resorting to socialistic, communistic, fascistic or bureaucratic practices". It is, "in fact, a free enterprise society, where individual initiative flourishes and government functions are kept to an absolute minimum"...